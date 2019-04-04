Home Business

Left with 28 aircraft, Jet Airways to continue international flights

Civil aviation secretary PS Kharola clarified that Jet Airways is operating 28 planes, including 15 aircraft on domestic routes.

Published: 04th April 2019 10:06 AM

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ten days after the State Bank of India-led consortium took over majority stake in Jet Airways, the Mumbai-based airline continues to battle for survival. A major concern was raised on Wednesday about Jet’s ability to fly on international routes, when civil aviation secretary PS Kharola said Jet Airways is left with less than 15 operational aircraft.

However, later in the day, Kharola clarified that Jet Airways is operating 28 planes, including 15 aircraft on domestic routes. The earlier statement had caused concern as current norms say that an airline has to have a fleet of 20 operational aircraft and 120 daily domestic flights to be able to fly abroad.

However, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) too clarified on Wednesday that Jet continues to fly 28 aircraft as on date. “The 15 aircraft reported (grounded) are already accounted for,” DGCA said.

Jet also reaffirmed, “As informed to DGCA, the airline is operating a curtailed schedule with sufficient number of aircraft, and is compliant with applicable guidelines.”

The airline, however, did not state the exact number of planes that are operational. The carrier, which had a fleet of around 120 planes, informed on Tuesday that it has grounded 15 planes over non-payment of lease rentals. The grounding and the news of possible stoppage of international operations hit Jet stock prices, which plunged by 5.21 per cent at end of Wednesday’s trading.

Meanwhile, the airline has also deferred the March salary payment to its employees, citing “complexities” involved in finalisation of a debt-recast plan. The company has over 16,000 employees on its payroll.
Lenders of Jet Airways will meet on Thursday to decide the future course of action.

GOYAL’s LETTER

New Delhi: Jet Airways founder and former chairman Naresh Goyal, in an emotional letter on Wednesday, said he has agreed to all terms and conditions of lenders to ensure timely release of funds for the airline. Goyal said he has taken some hard, personal decisions to cooperate with the lenders. “I have given all facilitation for implementation of the ‘Resolution Plan’ and signed on the dotted line as required to ensure release of the much-needed funds committed by the lenders, in order to secure a sustainable future for Jet Airways,” Goyal said.

