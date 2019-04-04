Home Business

NALCO hits several records in production

Aluminium major NALCO on Wednesday said it has made significant achievements in production in FY19.

NALCO Chairman Tapan Kumar Chand

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aluminium major NALCO on Wednesday said it has made significant achievements in production in FY19.A NALCO statement said that a Wood Mackenzie report has recognised it as the lowest cost producer of alumina in the world. It was also ranked as the lowest cost producer of bauxite.

The Navaratna CPSE’s list of ‘highest ever since inception’ includes excavation of 74.14 MT bauxite by Panchpatmali mines; 72.31 lakh MT rise in bauxite transportation; production of 21.53 lakh MT of Alumina Hydrate by Alumina Refinery; 4.40 lakh MT cast metal production in last eight years and 363 MU of wind power generation, among others.

