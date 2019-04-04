Home Business

ONGC FY19 production leaps 6.5 per cent, expected to hit 42 bcm by 2022

By the end of FY22, the company plans to produce 42 bcm, once its prized KG basin discoveries will come onstream.

Published: 04th April 2019

By Express News Service

With the government focused on reducing oil imports by beefing up India’s production capacity, state-run oil explorer and producer ONGC reported a record 6.5 per cent jump in natural gas production to 25.9 billion cubic meters in the last financial year (FY19). Production from ONGC-operated nomination fields, NELP (New Exploration and Leasing Policy) blocks and joint venture assets reached a cumulative 25.819 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the year under review as compared to 24.61 bcm output in the previous fiscal, ONGC chairman and managing director Shashi Shanker said. 

By the end of FY22, the company plans to produce 42 bcm, once its prized KG basin discoveries will come onstream. “Some of our gas fields are very old like the Bassien field in western offshore. These continue to make a substantial contribution to the overall domestic production of gas because of continuous monitoring of the fields, applications of state-of-the-art technology and best possible reservoir management,” Shanker said.

A bulk of the output in the FY19 also came from fields that were given to ONGC on a nomination basis. Gas output from these rose to 24.683 bcm against 23.43 bcm in the previous fiscal. There has been a marginal increase in the New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) fields too, from 0.054 bcm to 0.073 bcm, according to the company. Recorded overall production also grew higher than the global average of 3-4 per cent year-on-year, rising by 6.5 per cent. 

The recent spike in domestic natural gas prices by 10 per cent to $3.69 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) for the April-September period, compared to $3.36 per mmBtu during October to March of the previous fiscal also comes as a boost to oil producers like ONGC. 

Producers are likely to be able to charge a maximum of $9.32 per mmBtu for difficult fields, posting an increase of about 22 per cent from $7.67 a unit during October-March FY18. This includes gas produced from discoveries in deepwater, ultra deepwater and high-pressure-high temperature areas. The price of domestic natural gas is decided after every six months, based on a formula which takes into account average rates from international trading hubs.

