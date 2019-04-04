Home Business

Pass on reduction of repo rate cut to exporting units: Tirupur Exporters' Association

The knitwears garment exporting units, particularly the MSMEs, would benefit by this as they have been suffering due to macro-economic changes, he said in the statement.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) Thursday requested banks to pass on the reduction of repo rate by 25 paise to exporting units.

Hailing the RBI's decision to cut the repo rate from 6.25 to six per cent in the first bi-monthly monetary policy for the year 2019 -20, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham, in a statement here, expressed hope that all banks would come forward to pass on the reduction of the interest rate to the borrowing units.

The knitwears garment exporting units, particularly the MSMEs, would benefit by this as they have been suffering due to macro-economic changes, he said in the statement.

Only very few banks have passed on the benefit to the customers by which the real intention of the RBI for reduction of policy repo rate could not be achieved, the statment quoted Shanmugham as saying.

The reduction of interest would pave way for the growth of investment and exports, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirupur Exporters' Association TEA MSME RBI Repo rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp