Home Business

Reliance Jio Digital Services acquires AI firm Haptik in Rs 700 crore deal

Reliance will hold about 87 per cent of the business with the rest being held by Haptik founders and employees through stock option grants.

Published: 04th April 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio Digital Services has acquired artificial intelligence firm Haptik in a Rs 700 crore deal.

Reliance will hold about 87 per cent of the business with the rest being held by Haptik founders and employees through stock option grants.

"We believe voice interactivity will be the primary mode of interaction for Digital India.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership, and look forward to working with the experienced team of Haptik in realising this vision for offering greater connectivity and rich communication experiences to the over billion Indian consumers," Reliance Jio Director Akash Ambani said in a statement.

The business transfer agreement has been signed by Reliance Jio Digital Services Limited with Haptik Infotech Pvt Ltd (Haptik).

"The transaction size, including investment for growth and expansion, is estimated at about Rs 700 crore, with Rs 230 crore as the consideration for the initial business transfer," the statement said.

Founded in 2013, Haptik is chat-based virtual concierge mobile application.

Its client base includes Samsung, Coca-Cola, Future Retail, KFC, Tata Group, Oyo Rooms and Mahindra Group.

The Haptik team will continue to drive growth of the business, including the enterprise platform as well as digital consumer assistants.

"This transaction enables Reliance Jio to leverage Haptik's capabilities across various devices and touch points in the consumer's journey.

The investment focus is on enhancement and expansion of the platform, with an addressable market opportunity of over 1 billion users in India," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Jio artificial intelligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp