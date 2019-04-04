Home Business

Shriram City, Magma Fincorp set to tap retail market to raise funds

Published: 04th April 2019 09:51 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shriram City Union Finance, the Chennai-based non-banking finance company (NBFC), is looking to raise up to Rs 750 crore through an issue of secured non-convertible debentures. The base issue size is kept low at Rs 100 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 650 crore. The issue has been rated AA by CARE Ratings and CRISIL. Coupon rate offered for tenures ranging from 24-60 months is in the range of 9.55-9.75 per cent.  

Magma Fincorp, another NBFC, said its plan to raise around Rs 500 crore from the issue of secured non-convertible debentures. It has kept the base issue at Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 300 crore. The coupon rate ranges from 10.25 per cent on a three-year option to 10.75 per cent for 10-year paper.

The Tranche-I Issue is rated as BWR AA/Stable by Brickworks Ratings. Magma Finance, which specialises in vehicle finance and SME loans predominantly in the North, said it has seen close to 100 basis points increase in incremental cost of funds since September last, which is currently about 9.5-9.7 per cent. Being the maiden issue, the company has kept the pricing high.

Both the issuers denied that the public issue is due to liquidity concerns in the market, and said it is for the sake of “diversification of liabilities”. NBFCs depend on banks for majority of their funding needs: Magma said its bank funding is around 70 per cent and for Shriram it is around 55 per cent. On SME and other loans of smaller ticket size, they said, demand continues to be good.

L&T Finance and Muthoot Home Finance are also in the market to raise up to `1,000 crore and `300 crore respectively. While the issues at attractive yields make it an interesting proposition for retail investors, they need to weigh on the risks. Merchant bankers say generally in April the demand from issuers is less and inflows high. But, this April could be different with both equity and debt issues making a beeline in the first week itself. 

Diversifying liability

Shriram City Union Finance looks to raise I750 crore through issue of secured non-convertible debentures, while Magma Fincorp plans to raise I500 crore

Both the issuers said the fund raising is for the sake of “diversification of liabilities”

