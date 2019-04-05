Vikram Kirloskar takes charge as new CII President 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vikram Kirloskar on Friday took charge as the new President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the chamber said.

Kirloskar is the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd, and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

He takes over from Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises.

Uday Kotak, the founder and MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is the President-Designate and T V Narendran, the CEO & MD of Tata Steel, is the Vice President for 2019-20, CII said.

"Kirloskar has been associated with CII for three decades and has been Chairman of Global Innovation and Technology Alliance Board since its inception in 2012-13," the chamber said.