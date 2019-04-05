We need a platform where all stakeholders work together: DPIIT Secretary

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India needs a platform where all stakeholders including businesses, centre, states and research institutions sit and work together continuously to promote innovation and boost manufacturing, an official said Friday.

This platform would look at the steps which need to be taken for industrial growth, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Ramesh Abhishek said here at CII Annual Session 2019.

"I think we need to have a platform in which industry, business, government departments, states, R&D institutions need to work together on a continuous basis on what all needs," he said. He said that there is a need to sit down and make specific action for the industry.

"A much more robust approach is required for working together. We need a platform with large and smaller companies and innovators," Abhishek added. Further, he added that use of smart technologies can help bridge the gap of competitiveness.

"Competitiveness of our industries is a problem in many areas whether it is cost of doing business or other," he said. He added that the department has prepared a new industrial policy, which will be considered for approval by the next government.