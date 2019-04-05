Home Business

We need a platform where all stakeholders work together: DPIIT Secretary

This platform would look at the steps which need to be taken for industrial growth, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Ramesh Abhishek said at CII Annual Session.

Published: 05th April 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India needs a platform where all stakeholders including businesses, centre, states and research institutions sit and work together continuously to promote innovation and boost manufacturing, an official said Friday.

This platform would look at the steps which need to be taken for industrial growth, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Ramesh Abhishek said here at CII Annual Session 2019.

"I think we need to have a platform in which industry, business, government departments, states, R&D institutions need to work together on a continuous basis on what all needs," he said. He said that there is a need to sit down and make specific action for the industry.

"A much more robust approach is required for working together. We need a platform with large and smaller companies and innovators," Abhishek added. Further, he added that use of smart technologies can help bridge the gap of competitiveness.

"Competitiveness of our industries is a problem in many areas whether it is cost of doing business or other," he said. He added that the department has prepared a new industrial policy, which will be considered for approval by the next government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek CII Annual Session 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp