Competition Commission of India okays Larsen and Toubro proposal to take over Mindtree

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a boost to Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said it has approved the former’s proposed acquisition of Bengaluru-based IT firm Mindtree. L&T, in its proposal, has said it plans to acquire 66.15 per cent of Mindtree through both an open offer and the stock markets.

Deals above a certain threshold require clearance from the fair trade regulator. L&T has already laid out a roadmap for how it will reach the 66.15 per cent number in face of heavy opposition from Mindtree’s founders, who have termed it an attack.

L&T first made its plans public last month after picking up Cafe Coffee Day-owner V G Siddhartha’s 20.32 per cent stake in Mindtree. For the rest, it has placed an order with brokers to pick up 15 per cent shares from the open market. It has also announced an open offer to buy over 5.13 crore shares or an around 31 per cent stake for Rs 5,030 crore. The total deal value is estimated to be Rs 10,800 crore.

Mindtree’s current management is planning to fight the takeover, with the firm appointing a panel of independent directors to review L&T’s open offer and recommend whether its shareholders will benefit by selling the shares or not by May 10.

L&T’s open offer begins on May 14. Mindtree on Tuesday said that it has roped in Khaitan and Co and ICICI Securities as independent advisors to assist its directors’ panel.

While L&T has said that it plans to keep Mindtree independent for now, it has also floated the possibility of a merger between its IT arm L&T Infotech and Mindtree.