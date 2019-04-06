Home Business

Deadline past, NCLT drags feet on Bhushan Power and Steel bid decision

The Sajjan Jindal-led company offered to pay Rs 19,650 crore, which included upfront payment of Rs 19,300 crore and an equity infusion of Rs 350 crore for operational creditors.

Published: 06th April 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Steel

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the old saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. A resolution plan for insolvent firms is generally to be found with 270 days, in line with the requirements of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

However, now more than 600 days on, there seems to be no end in sight for the debt-laden Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) even as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal had directed the Delhi bench of National Company Law Tribunal to decide on JSW Steel’s bid by March 31.

JSW Steel came from behind and bettered its initial bid to trump Tata Steel’s Rs 17,000 crore offer. The Sajjan Jindal-led company offered to pay Rs 19,650 crore, which included upfront payment of Rs 19,300 crore and an equity infusion of Rs 350 crore for operational creditors. 

In early February, JSW Steel received a Letter of Intent from the resolution professional, recommending the sale of BPSL to the steel major. The transaction is awaiting the approval of the NCLT, while sources say “there are some six to seven hearings pending, post which the tribunal may close the deal by April-end in favour of JSW Steel.” 

In a separate development, JSW Steel informed the BSE on Friday that the steelmaker intends to enter the dollar bond market with a benchmark issue to raise up to $500 million in debt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCLT Bhushan Power and Steel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp