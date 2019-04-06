Home Business

Households give thumbs up to economy: RBI

The RBI’s latest quarterly forward looking surveys give conflicting signals on demand, investments and growth. 

Published: 06th April 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RBI’s latest quarterly forward looking surveys give conflicting signals on demand, investments and growth. While future expectations of households on the general economic situation touched 133.4 — an all-time high in the survey’s history — in the March quarter, the industrial outlook survey of the manufacturing sector indicated that demand conditions were broadly similar to the previous quarter, with a modest improvement in sentiments on production, employment and exports offset by deterioration in optimism on imports, while the assessment of order books remained unchanged.

Confidence surveys are considered a proxy to gauge aggregate demand and also to get a fingertip feel of the public pulse on key economic parameters.

Households giving thumbs up on economy is due to high expectations of income and employment, and ideally translates into higher spending expectations. But it’s in contrast to RBI’s own growth outlook on economy, which is presumably slowing down, prompting the central bank to reduce rates Thursday.

For households, the employment scenario which had been a major worry, entered the optimistic zone for the first time since the November 2016 round, but capacity utilisation of firms rose marginally to 75.9 per cent during Q3FY19.

Analysts would like it to touch 80 per cent, because that’s when the corporate investment cycle will pick up and create jobs. New orders stood lower with growth moderating for the second successive quarter, creating another headache for industries, while inventories-to-sales ratio declined with moderation in sales growth and with less orders. 

Far removed from the travails of the industry, households perceived an improvement in inflation, income and expenditure, while manufacturers were less hopeful of easier availability of finance from banks, but expect moderation in cost pressures, including cost of finance, raw materials and salary expenses, which brought respite to manufacturers reeling under stressed profit margins. 

However, the overall financial situation turned around, with improved availability of finance from internal accruals. 

Going forward, during the current quarter, demand will likely see softer expansion with the prospect of employment holding up, while the overall sentiment on the overall financial situation remained optimistic on expectations of easier availability of finance from internal accruals. Companies are also anticipating large increases in staff costs and muted optimism on profit margin. 

Professional forecasters peg real GDP to grow at 7 per cent in FY19, lower than the government expectations, but it is expected to inch up 30 bps in FY20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Economy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp