Home Business

India shares with China list of 380 products for exports to bridge trade deficit

The official said that in recent months, India's exports of marine products, cotton, organic chemicals, grapes and plastics have increased significantly.

Published: 06th April 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

India is taking several steps to promote shipments to China. (Photo|Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has identified and shared with China a list of 380 products including horticulture, textiles, chemicals and pharmaceuticals as their shipments hold huge export potential in the neighbouring country, an official said.

Increasing exports of these products would help India narrow the widening trade deficit with China, which stood at USD 50.12 billion during April-February 2018-19. During the period, India's exports to China grew by 28.61 per cent to about USD 15 billion, while imports contracted by 6.29 per cent to about USD 65 billion.

The official said that in recent months, India's exports of marine products, cotton, organic chemicals, grapes and plastics have increased significantly.

Indian exporters face certain non-tariff measures in Chinese markets, which restrict exports to that country.

The commerce ministry on April 4 had called a meeting of stakeholders including export promotion councils and other government departments to discuss ways to increase exports to China.

India is taking several steps to promote shipments to China. Recently, it has managed to export agricultural goods such as non-basmati rice to China.

India is seeking greater market access for various agricultural products, animal feeds, oil seeds, milk and milk products, pharmaceuticals in light of the potential of these products/services in the Chinese market The official also said that next month Chinese Vice-Minister for General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) is expected to visit India to discuss trade-related issues.

In that meeting, some more protocols for India's exports are expected to be finalised, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India China Trade deficit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp