Lakshmi Vilas Bank, India Bulls Housing Finance to merge

MUMBAI: Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), the bank that began its journey in small town Karur and headquartered in Chennai, now will merge with Gurugram-based India Bulls Housing Finance (IBH).

The move would give a breather to LVB that was desperate for capital and IBH the deposit franchise the bank brings with it. LVB’s board had unanimously approved the merger on Friday, said Parthasarathi Mukherjee, its managing director.

Shareholders would get 14 shares of India Bulls Housing Finance for every 100 shares of LVB, subject to approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and other statutory bodies. Two of the nominee directors of RBI on the LVB board had also voted in favour of the merger, Mukherjee told reporters over a conference call.

The merged entity would be India Bulls Lakshmi Vilas Bank, and other details of the merger are still being worked out, Mukherjee said. IBH, in a presentation, said its board has constituted a reorganisation committee headed by SS Mundra, independent director on the IBH board and former RBI deputy governor.

IBH presentation also said that Sameer Gehlaut, chairman of IBH, is proposed as vice-chairman of the merged entity, and IBH vice-chairman and managing director Gagan Banga and Parthasarathy Mukherjee as joint managing directors.

In the merged bank, promoters’ stake is expected to be around 19 per cent, and RBI regulations stipulate promoter holding to be brought down to 10 per cent. The recent mergers of NBFCs and banks set precedent for the current merger. In the past, IBH has been unsuccessful as an applicant for universal banking license.

LVB had faced the issue of bad loans and has been cleaning up its books substantially. LVB’s capital adequacy ratio had fallen to 7.57 per cent as at the end of December quarter from 9.67 per cent in September quarter. Bank’s Net NPA had risen to 7.64 per cent at the end of December quarter from 6.88 per cent in the previous quarter.

The merged entity’s capital adequacy ratio would be 20.6 per cent, and net NPA 2 per cent. LVB deposit base currently is Rs 30,787 crore and IBH’s loan book Rs 1,24,271 crore, based on the December 2018 quarter numbers.