Home Business

Metropolis Healthcare IPO sees sixfold subscription

Equity shares with a face of Rs 2 each were offered in the price band of Rs 877 and Rs 880 per share.

Published: 06th April 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Health

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Metropolis Healthcare, which runs a diagnostics chain across India, closed its initial public offering with a subscription of close to six times, with both the institutional as well retail books oversubscribed. NSE data showed 5.83 times subscription by the end of the day.

It had an anchor investor book of Rs 530 crore, with 26 anchor investors including several domestic mutual funds subscribing to the issue before it opened for public subscription. 

Promoters Dr Sushil Kanubhai Shah and Carlyle Group’s CA Lotus Investment offloaded 6,272,335 and 7,412,760 of their stakes respectively through the IPO that opened on April 3. Equity shares with a face of Rs 2 each were offered in the price band of Rs 877 and Rs 880 per share.

The 2019-20 fiscal has opened on a strong note for the equity markets – even as the stock indices surged to a new high on strong foreign fund flows, domestic firms have hit the market quickly taking advantage of the improved sentiment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Metropolis Healthcare Metropolis Healthcare IPO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp