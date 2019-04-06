Home Business

Public cloud services spending to hit USD 6.3 billion by 2022

The IaaS spending will be balanced throughout the forecast with server spending trending ahead of storage spending.

Published: 06th April 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Dollar

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

India’s spending on public cloud services and infrastructure is forecasted to reach $2.9 billion in 2019, an increase of 34.5 per cent over 2018, according to the latest update of the IDC Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Spending Guide. 

Although the annual spending growth is expected to be moderate during forecast period 2017-22, the market is expected to hit a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9 per cent in public cloud services spending.

“Enterprises in India are realizing the true cloud potential and are including emerging technologies like AI, IoT, analytics and blockchain in their portfolio, this anticipated journey towards the value-added services are all driven out of the cloud,” said Ashutosh Bisht, Senior Research Manager, Customer Insights and Analysis group, IDC.

Software as a Service (SaaS) is the dominant cloud-delivered service in the region capturing 61 per cent of the overall public cloud spending in 2018. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is the second biggest product category in spending on cloud, with a 32.9 per cent share followed by the Platform as a service (PaaS) with 6.1 per cent share in 2018. 

The SaaS spending will be skewed towards application throughout the forecast with collaborative applications, customer relationship management (CRM) applications and enterprise resource management (ERM) applications as the major contributors towards the spend. The IaaS spending will be balanced throughout the forecast with server spending trending ahead of storage spending.

The telecommunication and banking are the two leading industries accounting for 14.7 per cent and 14.5 per cent market share of the overall public cloud spend in 2018.

Following this, Discrete Manufacturing, Personal and Consumer Services and process manufacturing altogether are also expected to spend more than 26.0% on Professional Services in 2018. These five industries are expected to remain as the highest spenders in 2022 due to their continued investment in public cloud solutions.

However, the industries that will see the fastest spending growth over the five-year forecast period (2017-22) are Retail (40.3% CAGR) and Professional Services (39.8% CAGR), respectively.

“India Cloud market is moving through some interesting times. Organizations are looking for partners that can provide “best of breed” approach specifically for dealing with their multi-cloud environment along with deep-rooted technological and industry expertise. Over the coming years, organizations are planning to spend on SaaS applications alongside custom applications running on PaaS,” said Rishu Sharma, Associate Research Manager, Cloud and AI, IDC India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Public cloud services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp