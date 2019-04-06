Public cloud services spending to hit USD 6.3 billion by 2022

By Express News Service

India’s spending on public cloud services and infrastructure is forecasted to reach $2.9 billion in 2019, an increase of 34.5 per cent over 2018, according to the latest update of the IDC Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Spending Guide.

Although the annual spending growth is expected to be moderate during forecast period 2017-22, the market is expected to hit a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9 per cent in public cloud services spending.

“Enterprises in India are realizing the true cloud potential and are including emerging technologies like AI, IoT, analytics and blockchain in their portfolio, this anticipated journey towards the value-added services are all driven out of the cloud,” said Ashutosh Bisht, Senior Research Manager, Customer Insights and Analysis group, IDC.

Software as a Service (SaaS) is the dominant cloud-delivered service in the region capturing 61 per cent of the overall public cloud spending in 2018. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is the second biggest product category in spending on cloud, with a 32.9 per cent share followed by the Platform as a service (PaaS) with 6.1 per cent share in 2018.

The SaaS spending will be skewed towards application throughout the forecast with collaborative applications, customer relationship management (CRM) applications and enterprise resource management (ERM) applications as the major contributors towards the spend. The IaaS spending will be balanced throughout the forecast with server spending trending ahead of storage spending.

The telecommunication and banking are the two leading industries accounting for 14.7 per cent and 14.5 per cent market share of the overall public cloud spend in 2018.

Following this, Discrete Manufacturing, Personal and Consumer Services and process manufacturing altogether are also expected to spend more than 26.0% on Professional Services in 2018. These five industries are expected to remain as the highest spenders in 2022 due to their continued investment in public cloud solutions.

However, the industries that will see the fastest spending growth over the five-year forecast period (2017-22) are Retail (40.3% CAGR) and Professional Services (39.8% CAGR), respectively.

“India Cloud market is moving through some interesting times. Organizations are looking for partners that can provide “best of breed” approach specifically for dealing with their multi-cloud environment along with deep-rooted technological and industry expertise. Over the coming years, organizations are planning to spend on SaaS applications alongside custom applications running on PaaS,” said Rishu Sharma, Associate Research Manager, Cloud and AI, IDC India.