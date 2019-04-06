Technology has connected Millennials with easy furniture renting options

Sidhant Lamba By

Express News Service

Thousands of young customers are now using tech-enabled furniture renting services. To keep pace with this surging demand, many rental startups have chosen to open online portals and showcase their super-sleek and trendy furniture. Therefore, there is no denying that technology has played a huge role in building a bridge between millennials and their need for renting, rather than buying, furniture.

To buy a good quality bed or a wardrobe, you have to at least shell out Rs 25, 000 and set aside another Rs 1 lakh if you are going for a whole package. However, renting a bed online will only cost as little as Rs 1,000 per month and you can decorate your whole house in under Rs 10, 000. Not only is renting affordable but modern technology has made it extremely easy to use this service.

Save that precious time

Youth nowadays simply do not have the time to go outside and rent home décor because it would mean finding shops that provide renting facilities, carefully selecting the furniture and then making unending preparations to being them home.

Thanks to technology, now people simply go online to their favorite renting service provider and narrow down their furniture choices. All from the comfort of their home. Millennials are choosing bed beds to dining tables, sofa sets, kitchen appliances, various accessories, TV, refrigerators and many many more products with one click of a button.

No extra expense

Technology is truly a money saver when it comes to renting furniture. The problems with offline methods do not end with renting. Now you have to shell out extra cash to arrange and then hire people who will transfer the furniture pieces to your home. The more number of pieces, more bucks you have to sacrifice.

In online furniture renting, the service provider will happily bring the furniture you have selected to your doorstep. It is to be noted that there are constant discounts and special sales available when you rent your furniture online. So it’s double the money you save.

No woes while returning

Online furniture renting will also help you when it comes to returning your furniture or simply swapping them for a new décor. The service provider will come to your house and pick up the old products and also exchange them with the new ones according to your need. This is much much better than going around the town and trying to sell your furniture for a decent price.

Today’s young consumers do not want to remain chained to their old, bulky and out of fashion furniture everywhere they go. On the other hand, buying new furniture every time they move houses is not possible. This is why surefire ways of renting furniture and technology has indeed played a major role in making the hectic lives of the millennials a lot easier.

(Views expressed by the author are personal)