BSE Sensex scales new high of 39,000 in 40-year ride

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex, originally known as the 30-Share Sensitive Index, hit a new high of 39,000 on April 1, the day it completed 40 years of its journey as the most popular equity index, still commanding large mindshare. Starting the new financial year on such a high, that too on its anniversary is naturally a cause of celebration among its followers.

“It is a matter of pride for BSE that Sensex has completed 40 years. It was the first real-time index of India and caught the imagination of investing public. Till date, it remains the barometer of India’s stock markets in public imagination,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer, BSE.

Chauhan and chartists were quick to point out how over the last 40 years Sensex has given a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 17 per cent, the highest and by far the best among any of the asset classes in India. Sensex was set at 100 in 1979; at 39,000 on April 1, it gave a yield of 16 per cent and including dividends, the effective yield becomes 17 per cent, which would put the Sensex at 56,000, they pointed out.

What is the relevance of Sensex today, when the rival Nifty-50 of the National Stock Exchange has taken the major share of derivatives trade, and a dominant position? Deepak Mohoni, expert chartist who coined the term Sensex, says, “The Sensex’s importance is that it has been around longer. So, investors can relate to past values on it. The Nifty’s popularity is largely due to derivatives, and shorter-term traders are more attached to it.”

Sensex has traversed the way from being a list dominated by industrials with no banks or financial stock to having financials dominate with 44 per cent weightage today, followed by the IT stocks that command a 14 per cent weightage.

Reliance, ITC, Hindustan Unilever (Hindustan Lever then), Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors (then Tata Engineering) are some of the stocks that were part of the Sensex then and now. Some have moved out of the index, and some companies have faded like the iconic carmakers Premier Automobiles and Hindustan Motors.

“It is a picture of changing India and will continue to remain for time to come,” Chauhan said.

Jubilations aside, there should also be a reality check at the valuations. Currently, the Sensex PE (price to earnings ratio) is also at a high of 28. Indices anywhere in the world keep rising with time, so one should also be looking at other parameters like annualised growth in dollar terms even as the growth in rupee terms is impressive, says Mohoni.