Home Business

Kotak group lends Rs 500 crore to real estate firm Gaurs for two projects in NCR

The two projects where this fund would be used are Gaur City II, part of 237-acre township Gaur City at Noida Extension and commercial project Gaur City Centre.

Published: 07th April 2019 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

kotak Mahindra Bank

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India, September. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Gaurs Ltd has raised Rs 500 crore from Kotak Mahindra group for faster execution of its two projects at Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh.

Gaurs Group, one of the leading real estate player of the Delhi-NCR, is currently developing number of projects including two large integrated townships at Noida Extension and Yamuna Expressway.

"We have raised Rs 500 crore from Kotak group as debt. The fund will be used to increase the pace of the construction in our two projects," Gaurs group MD Manoj Gaur said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has invested this amount through its subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd, he added. The two projects where this fund would be used are Gaur City II, part of 237-acre township Gaur City at Noida Extension and commercial project Gaur City Centre.

Gaurs had in January this year raised Rs 640 crores from PNB Housing for one housing and one retail project.

"We have achieved strong sales bookings in the last two financial years despite an overall slowdown in the housing market," Gaur said. Healthy sales bookings have helped in servicing the loans taken by the company from banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies).

"Kotak is a respected lender in the real estate space. The deal of this magnitude has been possible due to the consistent performance of our company in last several quarters.

This deal will cut down our financing cost significantly, Vineet Singhal, Group chief financial officer of Gaurs group said.

Commenting on the development, a spokesperson of Kotak Mahindra Group said, We are extending the debt for development of quality residential and commercial projects. We value borrowers with a good track record and who are progressively building organisational capabilities to deliver value to all stakeholders on a sustained basis".

Gaurs Group had delivered over 40,000 housing units in last 24 years. The company sold around 10,000 units last fiscal. Gaurs group has also decided to diversify its business by entering into commercial real estate and hospitality projects as well as education sector.

The Gaur City Centre is a part of 25-acre commercial project, comprising that of 8.5 lakh sq ft Gaur City Mall, multi-level parking for around 4000 cars, a hospital and one hotel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaurs Real Estate Kotak Mahindra Delhi-NCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp