Meddling with data to skew reality

Gurbir Singh By

Express News Service

In recent days, we have been treated to a furious debate among economists: not merely on what growth and unemployment data is showing about the country’s progress, but also on whether Sarkari data is at all credible anymore.

The revision of gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, and more recently the controversy that has clouded the National Sample Survey Organisation’s (NSSO) unemployment figures, have called to question possible government interference in an area that has traditionally functioned with a fair degree of autonomy.

The concern that is being generated can be seen from a mid-March statement issued by 108 economists, a list that includes big names such as Amiya Bagchi and Abhijit Banerjee of MIT. The statement points out that India has always enjoyed a reputation for integrity of economic and social data.

“Lately, the Indian statistics and the institutions associated with it have, however, come under a cloud for being influenced and indeed even controlled by political considerations,” the statement says.

The kind of contradictory data we are grappling with was illustrated the other day on a television debate on the economic performance of the Modi regime.

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani and Sanjeev Ahluwalia of the Ambani ORF Foundation were striving hard to show that the NDA regime did better with growth even during the demonetisation months. Ahluwalia, at one point, said it was “Modi’s learning curve”.

On the other side, Mahesh Vyas, MD of the private data bank, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), said that between 2005 and 2012, corporate sector jobs grew at 3.5 per cent, while in the 2013-2018 period, it was barely 1 per cent annual growth.

“In UPA I and II, there were higher investments, and therefore, more jobs.”

GDP REVISION

The Union government’s Central Statistical Office (CSO) has revised the GDP data in two tranches, leaving confusion in its wake. In the first round in January 2015, the CSO unveiled revised GDP data with 2011-12 as the new base year, different from the earlier the base year of 2004-05. However, while the new data showed rapid growth for the 2012-14 period, the back data (to enable proper comparison) was provided only for 2011-12 and 2013-14. The back data since 2004-05 (the earlier base year) was held back.

After four years, and signed just months before the Lok Sabha elections, in November 2018 came the back data for the period up to 2004-05 that lowered the average growth during the UPA period from 7.75 per cent to 6.82 per cent. It was also suspiciously lower than the revised NDA period average GDP growth of 7.35 per cent. Were these genuine or adulterated to cock a snook at the political opposition?

Then again in late January this year, the revised growth data for the years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 was released. For the worst period of growth during the 2016-17 demonetisation year, the GDP figure jumped to 8.2 per cent from the earlier assumed 7.2 per cent, making it the fastest growth rate in a decade!

All this was accompanied by some strange machinations: first, two separate bodies, the National Statistical Commission (NSC) and the CSO, prepared the back series data. These were found at variance. Next, the NSC data was removed from the official website; and finally, the CSO numbers were presented by the NITI Aayog, which has nothing to do with statistical data collection.

BURYING JOBLESSNESS

The meddling with unemployment data is another case in point. The NSSO’s Periodic Labour Force Survey was scheduled for release in December 2018 but was held over.

This was the first economy-wide employment survey conducted by NSSO after 2011-12 and was therefore considered important. Leaked reports showed up in the media, revealing that India’s unemployment rate stood at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

The damning data was perhaps the reason why it was not released officially. And ever since, the government has been denying it is authentic. In protest, two of the authors of the report — P C Mohanan, acting chairman of the NSC and J V Meenakshi, an NSC member — has resigned.

Long term, these machinations have caused lasting damage to the autonomous status of various statistical bodies. Data is neutral and cannot be used to prop up political propositions. Sadly, the way we have seen revisions in GDP data, and the burying of uncomfortable unemployment figures, show that the government is embarrassed at its own performance and is keen to dress it up.

suspicious figures