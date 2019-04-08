Home Business

Lakshmi Vilas, India Bulls Housing Finance merger not approved yet

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said it has not approved the announcement of a merger between Lakshmi Vilas Bank and India Bulls Housing Finance Limited.

Published: 08th April 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said it has not approved the announcement of a merger between Lakshmi Vilas Bank and India Bulls Housing Finance Limited.

“It is clarified that the merger announcement does not have any approval of RBI at this stage. The proposals, as and when received from these entities, will be examined in RBI as per extant regulatory guidelines/directions,” read a statement issued by chief general manager Yogesh Dayal on Saturday night.
The clarification came a day after the board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank approved the merger of the private sector lender with India Bulls Housing Finance. The companies had said in a filing on Friday that they will merge operations in a share-swap deal.

Shareholders of the Chennai-based bank will get 0.14 share in India Bulls for every share held in the lender, according to the terms of the deal disclosed on Friday. 

The  India Bulls Housing Finance board has already constituted a reorganisation committee headed by its independent director and former RBI deputy governor SS Mundra.

The Reserve Bank also clarified that the presence of its two nominee directors on the bank’s board does not imply approval of the proposal.

“Reserve Bank of India has learnt through media reports that Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IBHFL) have made a merger announcement on April 5, 2019, with the approval of their respective Boards. It has been reported in a section of the media that the presence of two nominee directors of the RBI on the Board of LVB implies RBI’s indirect approval of the proposal,” the statement further said, adding that the presence of additional directors nominated by the central bank on the board of LVB “does not imply any approval of the RBI of the merger proposal.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Lakshmi Vilas Bank India Bulls Housing Finance Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp