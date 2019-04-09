Home Business

85% users access YouTube on mobile phones

The video platform has a monthly active user-base to 265 million now in the country (as of January 2019), up from 225 million last year. The platform entered the country just 11 years ago.

Published: 09th April 2019 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube Logo

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Search engine giant Google's video platform YouTube Tuesday said as much as 85 per cent of its users now access the platform on their mobile phones in the country, up from 73 percent last year.

The video platform has a monthly active user-base to 265 million now in the country (as of January 2019), up from 225 million last year. The platform entered the country just 11 years ago.

"With 265 million active users, India is now our biggest audience and one of our fastest growing markets in the world. Today we are the first-stop content consumption, be it for entertainment or information. It's this variety of content, combined with the growing reach that makes us a perfect platform for brands to drive personalised engagement,"

YouTube global chief executive Susan Wojcicki told the annual YouTube event Brandcast India.

At 265 million monthly active users, YouTube is much ahead of the GEC genre as whole.

She said in the past one year alone, YouTube consumption on the mobile has increased to 85 percent, with 60 percent of watch-time coming in from outside of the six large metros. Mobile consumption was around 73 percent last year.

"Today over there are 1,200 Indian creators who have over 1 million subscribers. Just five years ago, only two creators had 1 million subscribers," Wojcicki added.

YouTube, which had in 2018 launched its first original music-based show 'Arrived', said it will be launching more of original content that would be ad-supported in the country.

According to media buying agency GroupM, digital accounted for 18 percent of total the media spend in the country in 2018, of which digital video was only 6 percent of total Adex.

YouTube, which brought in YouTube Music to the country last month, has seen 3 million users in the first week, Wojcicki claimed.

"Right here in India, more and more people are using videos for entertainment and learning. And by 2020, it's expected that 500 million Internet users here will consume video online, clearly underlining the momentum and the vast potential," she said.

YouTube's global music head Lyor Cohen said, "we are incredibly excited to partner with Indian artists and labels to grow faster and go further".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTube mobile phones Google video platform

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp