Bids invited to sell up to 75 per cent stake in Jet

To rescue debt-laden Jet Airways, a consortium of lenders led by the SBI has invited bids to sell a stake of 31.2 per cent to 75 per cent in the company on a fully diluted basis. SBI Capital Markets would be assisting and advising the lenders on the bid process.

The bidding, which was supposed to start on April 6, was delayed by two days as significant changes were made in the bidding document post the Supreme Court order on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) February 12 circular.

The bid document shows that lenders are looking to sell a minimum of 31.2 per cent equity stake in the airline, or 3.5 crore shares, and a maximum of 75 per cent equity stake, or 8.5 crore shares.

The deadline for submitting an expression of interest for change in control and management of the airline will be 6 pm on April 10, and individuals, consortiums, financial investors and PSUs can take part. The lenders also made it clear that bidders will have to settle Jet’s existing debt, which is around Rs 8,500 crore.

However, the criteria for each category of investors is different. Strategic investors should have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore in the last financial year or a minimum of three years of experience in the commercial aviation business. Financial investors should have a minimum of Rs 2,000 crore of assets under management.

A consortium has to have three members, with each member holding at least 15 per cent. The consortium would be required to have a lead consortium member who shall have complete authority to represent and take decisions on behalf of the consortium.

A Public Sector Undertaking or any other agency of the Government of India (or a state government) is not required to submit an expression of interest and would be eligible to directly make the bid.

Multiple names, such as Tata Vistara, IndiGo Partners and TPG Capital, have been mentioned as potential investors in the airline, which has debts of around Rs 8,500 crore. It is expected that interested parties will place competitive bids as they know the lenders are not keen on initiating IBC proceedings and taking a major haircut.

Shares to be repriced

Banks must reprice shares in line with Sebi regulations that insist on six months’ average price. This can be avoided if the government directs RBI to exercise its powers under Section 35AA of the amended Banking Regulation Act. Alternatively, prospective buyers can pick up stake going by the prevailing price.