Developers dangle Navratri offers before home-buyers

The Paramount Group is offering free registrations at their theme-based villa project Golfforeste located in Greater Noida West.

Published: 09th April 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

From easy payment schemes, extended discounts and free registration to overseas trips and Hyundai i10s, developers in the National Capital Region (NCR) are dangling various offers in front of potential customers this Navratri.

The Paramount Group is offering free registrations at their theme-based villa project Golfforeste located in Greater Noida West. Another developer, Gulshan Homz, has brought in an exclusive scheme for booking flats at Gulshan Bellina, where a buyer has to pay just 10 per cent of the booking amount with the rest to be paid on offer of possession.

Meanwhile, Fairwealth Breeze Homes located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan is also offering Rs 15,000 rental per month for 36 months on booking a 1 bhk fully furnished apartment. Gaurs Group this year has come up with a ‘Navratan in Navratri’ offer which includes nine free gifts on booking flats at Gaur Atulyam in Greater Noida West, 16th Parkview in Gaur Yamuna City and Gaur Sportswood in sector 79, Noida, ranging from laptops and iPhone 6 to washing machines and free LED TVs.

Even brokerage firms are offering freebies. Real estate consultants WealthClinic have also announced a wide range of gifts for its customers, including gold coins and trips to Dubai and Goa. Motia Group is offering a chance to win a Hyundai i10 for its buyers in the Motia’z Royal Citi project and is offering a tour package to Thailand valid till April 30 for channel partners.

However, some feel that the freebies are not enough to drive home sales. “We don’t think that a big ticket purchase like real estate can really be driven via add-ons worth a few thousand rupees..,”Amit Modi, Director ABA Corp noted.

