Equity mutual funds get investments, but inflows taper down

Equity mutual fund schemes continued to attract investments, and in March had net inflows of Rs 9,014 crore, data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday showed.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Equity mutual fund schemes continued to attract investments, and in March had net inflows of Rs 9,014 crore, data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday showed. However, for the fiscal year ended March 2019, the inflows were lower at Rs 1.11 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.71 lakh crore in 2017-18.

Despite a difficult year, the industry has done well, and has invested in equity far more than the total of foreign portfolio investments, said NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI. Overall industry growth was at 11 per cent and the retail segment grew 14 per cent, said, Venkatesh. With credit events of FY 19 behind it and a better macroeconomic outlook, he estimates the MF industry will grow 17-18 per cent in FY 20.

Systematic Investment Plans added 51 lakh accounts during the year to a total of 2.62 crore accounts, making it a successful vehicle of investment mobilisation for the MF industry. AUM under SIP accounts were up Rs 68,076 crore in FY 19 to Rs 2.67 lakh crore by the end of March. But the SIP flows have sequentially been flat, with March flows at Rs 8,094 crore.

Mutual Funds’ assets under management (AUM) were at Rs 23.80 lakh crore at the end of March, and the average AUM was Rs 24.58 lakh crore, AMFI said. AUMs have grown 11 per cent year on year, and the number of folios, at 8.25 crore, is up 16 per cent.

Liquid and money market funds saw higher net outflows in March at Rs 51,343 crore, leading to a net outflow out of mutual funds in March at Rs 22,357 crore.

Year-end effect

The year-end effect, and the liquidity squeeze in March had their impact on outflows from mutual fund schemes as well. Liquid and money market funds saw higher net outflows in March.

