HMT Group records increased sales, production turnover for 2018-19

By Express News Service

KOCHI: HMT Group of companies have recorded an increased turnover of around 46 per cent in production, 31 per cent in sales and 37 per cent in order booking for 2018-19. HMT Machine Tools Ltd Kalamassery, one of the major subsidiary units, achieved a profit of Rs 1.95 crore, said General Technical Manager S Balamurugesan at a press conference on Monday. The unit has achieved a production of Rs 72 crore.

“Presently, the unit holds orders worth Rs 71 crore as pending in hand to execute. The unit manufactures printing press machines, Directing Gear for Navy Ships, Conventional and CNC Lathes. The turnover has been achieved by the strength of 165 permanent employees and nearly 300 contract labours. It is after 19 years that the company has achieved this great success,” said Balamurugesan.

During 2018-19, the company developed and supplied various import substitute machines including Rail Wheel Axle Grinding Machine, a new variant of Directing Gear for Naval Sector, New Design Radiation Shielding Windows for BARC and so on. These machines were imported to India at much higher costs and have been developed as Make-in-India products by HMT. Production chief of HMT Kalamassery PS Suresh, and HRD Chief N Rajappan were also present at the press conference.