Hyundai to train 10,000 sales consultants for its global connected tech

Hyundai's global BlueLink technology comes with 33 artificial intelligence and connected features, out of which 10 have been specially designed for the Indian market.

Hyundai

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Tuesday said it is training a team of over 10,000 professionals for its global connected technology that is all set to debut in its upcoming compact SUV Venue.

The auto major will introduce its global technology BlueLink in the Indian market with the launch of the compact SUV which is set to hit roads in May this year.

The company is training 615 'Blue Link Wizards' who in turn would train over 10,000 sales consultants across its sales network across the country.

"Our team of Blue Link Wizards and trained sales consultants will make the technology truly accessible to all our customers," Hyundai Motor India Senior General Manager Marketing Puneet Anand told reporters here.

The trained consultants will also visit the home of Venue buyers for feature explanation and education, he added.

The company has a sales network of 491 dealers and over 1,300 service touch points.

Hyundai's global BlueLink technology comes with 33 artificial intelligence and connected features, out of which 10 have been specially designed for the Indian market.

The company has tied up with Vodafone Idea for e-sim for network connectivity.

Various safety applications like automatic crash notification and assistance, SOS emergency and roadside assistance would feature in the new compact SUV.

Besides remote functions like engine start/stop, climate control, door lock/unlock would also be there as part of the new technology in Venue.

The model, when launched, would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V and Ford EcoSport.

