Lenders place all bets on Jet Airways bidding process; banks may end up owners if sale fails

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lenders of troubled Jet Airways are placing all their bets on the bidding process that began on Monday. Sources said banks will end up owning the carrier if they fail to find a buyer by next month. “If banks can find a new promoter or shareholder who can subscribe to the fresh share capital, then banks need not convert debt into equity,” a former central banker said. As much as 75 per cent of Jet’s stake is on the block.

Last month, banks agreed to pick up a 50.1 per cent stake in Jet at a nominal cost of Rs 1, invoking RBI’s controversial February 12 circular that allowed such conversions in companies with negative net worth. Subsequently, Jet’s shareholders approved the proposal to issue 11.4 lakh fresh shares to banks, but with the Supreme Court striking down RBI’s stressed assets resolution framework, the move stopped in its tracks.

As per SBI’s Expression of Interest published on Monday, the banking consortium comprises nine operational lenders, but the number of creditors picking up equity depends on the inter-bank agreement and the terms of debt restructuring, he added.

For its part, SBI has gone back to the drawing board to devise an alternative mechanism should it fail to find a buyer. In the meantime, sources said, RBI’s revised resolution framework should be in place, allowing banks to pursue the debt-equity conversion.

“The SC judgement doesn’t prohibit one-on-one conversions (debt-equity). But we have to follow some compliances,” said a banker.

In the absence of the circular, banks must reprice shares in line with Sebi regulations that insist on six months’ average price. This can be avoided if the government directs RBI to exercise its powers under Section 35AA of the amended Banking Regulation Act. Alternatively, prospective buyers can pick up stake going by the prevailing price.

The consortium comprises SBI, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India.

“As per the norms, only secured creditors can get into a consortium. Operational creditors who have not joined the wills and means of finance, something which is not either working capital or a term loan, and which is secure, aren’t part of the consortium,” he added.

The proposed additional funding to keep the airline afloat will be borne by these nine lenders. “Nothing was approved. There are various possibilities and calculations regarding working capital gaps to get some kind of visibility and sustainability of the airline. We haven’t chosen a number,” he explained.