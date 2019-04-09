PMO asks Finance Ministry to release funds to sugar mills

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a workers’ strike in sugar mills over delayed wages in the electorally important western Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister’s Office has stepped in to ask the finance ministry to ensure quick disbursement of interest subsidy on sugar sector loans.

The move is expected to help sugar barons garner funds with which to pay workers and farmers their dues. A large number of sugar mill workers in western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting and some were on hunger strike over delayed payment of their salaries. As the election campaign peaks, the agitations of both farmers and workers over dues from sugar mills became an election issue, forcing the PMO to intervene.

“The PMO officials have already asked finance ministry to talk to lenders and to ensure that the subsidy is released to sugar mills on time. It has also asked to ensure immediate release of funds and to have a meeting with the lenders over the issue,” a finance ministry official said.

The Union government has extended a soft loan window for the beleaguered sugar sector by another four weeks. The government subsidises the interest pay-out on the loans by about half or 6 per cent. The banks asked to consider the soft loan applications of sugar mills have, however, been slow in delivering cheap loans to mills, spoiling the whole scheme for the government.

Uttar Pradesh is the largest producer of sugarcane in India, accounting for 45 per cent of the country’s output for 2018-19. The UP government has fixed the state advised price at Rs 325 per quintal for an early variety of sugarcane and at Rs 315 per quintal for a general variety.

Currently, UP millers are burdened by an outstanding of more than Rs 10,000 crore for the current season 2018-19.