Rupee falls by six paise against USD

By UNI

MUMBAI: The Rupee on Tuesday declined by six paise to 69.33 against the US Dollar in opening trade on rising demand for US Dollars by bankers and importers, dealers at forex market said.

The local unit drifted lower in early trade because of strong Dollar against other world currencies, and rising crude prices.

However, a higher opening in domestic equities helped in restricting the slide in the Indian unit to some extent, they added.

The rupee opened at 69.65 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.73, down 8 paise over its last close.

The Indian currency registered intraday high and low at 69.73 and 69.47 respectively, the dealers added.