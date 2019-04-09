Home Business

Sensex ends 239 pts higher; Yes Bank rallies four per cent 

After a highly volatile session, the market surged towards the fag-end of the trade with BSE bankex, auto, realty and metal indices gaining up to 1.40 per cent.

Published: 09th April 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

File Image of BSE. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex ended nearly 239 points higher Tuesday on sustained buying in banking and auto stocks towards the fag-end of the session ahead of the earnings season.

After swinging over 350 points, the 30-share Sensex index settled 238.69 points, or 0.62 per cent, higher at 38,939.22.

In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty rose 67.45 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 11,671.95.

After a highly volatile session, the market surged towards the fag-end of the trade with BSE bankex, auto, realty and metal indices gaining up to 1.40 per cent.

Yes Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 4.08 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Maruti, ITC, IndusInd Bank, TCS, HUL and SBI, rising up to 2.67 per cent.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ONGC were the losers, shedding up to 3.54 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 329.60 crore Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 623.81 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

In Asia, Korea's Kospi rose 0.13 per cent, Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.19 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.27 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 per cent.

In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.18 per cent, Paris CAC 40 rose 0.35 per cent, and London's FTSE gained 0.30 per cent in early deals.

The benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.13 per cent higher at USD 71.19 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 25 paise to 69.41 against the US dollar intra-day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank sensex Sensex BSE Sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp