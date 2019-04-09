Home Business

TVS launches 4 new vehicles in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company, a Chennai-based vehicle manufacturing company, has launched four new products in Bangladesh said a press note from the company.

Published: 09th April 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company, a Chennai-based vehicle manufacturing company, has launched four new products in Bangladesh said a press note from the company.

The products include premium motorcycle TVS Apache RTR 160 4V single disc, 125cc motorcycle TVS Max 125, 100cc motorcycle TVS Metro special edition and utility vehicle TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i-Touch Start. These products will target the growing customer demand in each of their respective segments. TVS Motor Company distributes its two-wheelers through TVS Auto Bangladesh, across the country.

At the launch, R Dilip, Senior Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch four diverse products in Bangladesh, which is one of our key export markets. Each product will cater to the growing mobility needs of the country by addressing performance, durability and comfort. This is in line with our endeavour to provide superior mobility experience to our customers.”

J Ekram Hussain, MD - TVS Auto Bangladesh, said, “We are happy to expand the TVS Motor Company product portfolio with the launch of four new products. The offerings have been designed to suit the requirements of the Bangladesh market with the value proposition of performance, fuel efficiency, durability and convenience, which ensures good performance.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp