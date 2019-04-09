TVS launches 4 new vehicles in Bangladesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company, a Chennai-based vehicle manufacturing company, has launched four new products in Bangladesh said a press note from the company.

The products include premium motorcycle TVS Apache RTR 160 4V single disc, 125cc motorcycle TVS Max 125, 100cc motorcycle TVS Metro special edition and utility vehicle TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i-Touch Start. These products will target the growing customer demand in each of their respective segments. TVS Motor Company distributes its two-wheelers through TVS Auto Bangladesh, across the country.

At the launch, R Dilip, Senior Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch four diverse products in Bangladesh, which is one of our key export markets. Each product will cater to the growing mobility needs of the country by addressing performance, durability and comfort. This is in line with our endeavour to provide superior mobility experience to our customers.”

J Ekram Hussain, MD - TVS Auto Bangladesh, said, “We are happy to expand the TVS Motor Company product portfolio with the launch of four new products. The offerings have been designed to suit the requirements of the Bangladesh market with the value proposition of performance, fuel efficiency, durability and convenience, which ensures good performance.”