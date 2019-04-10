Banks reluctant to pass RBI's rate cut to customers

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

Banks are giving it back to the RBI in classic Kishore Kumar style, invoking his hit song: Nahi nahi abhi nahi, thoda karo intezaar (No, not yet, wait a bit). Just a year ago, it was the central bank that made banks and borrowers wait endlessly, keeping rate cuts elusive for several quarters.

The delay -- inadvertent or not -- choked growth and nearly snuffed life out of small businesses. As the market waited for rate cuts with bated breath, it was RBI deputy governor Dr Viral Acharya, who lightened the public mood at a public event in December 2017, singing Kishore Kumar’s classic, when asked if the much-needed monetary policy intervention was coming at all.

Sensing the dire need, RBI’s new Governor Shaktikanta Das reduced key policy rates by 25 basis points in February — the first rate reduction in 18 months — but it failed to enthuse banks, who grudgingly passed on 5-10 bps to borrowers.

Last week, when Das yet again reduced rates by another 25 bps (taking the total to 50 bps in 60 days), banks are refusing to move even an inch. For instance, just a day after RBI’s rate reduction, state-run Bank of Baroda made no bones about its intention, telling it straight that its MCLR -- the rate below which banks cannot lend -- will remain unchanged at 8.65 per cent. While others like SBI are yet to disclose their decisions, HDFC Bank cut rates by 5-10 basis points yet again, while SBI reduced interest by 5 basis points.

Banks’ cheeseparing attitude comes despite Das’ remarks on the need for effective transmission of policy rates to spur demand and growth. The proposed linking of loan rates to an external benchmark — supposed to be effective from April 1 — would have put a gun on banks’ heads to maintain transparency and reduce rates. But that proposal is now sent to cold storage, leaving little hope for borrowers, particularly MSMEs starved of formal credit.

It’s not sheer arrogance that’s holding banks from reducing interest rates. Instead lenders are struck in a deposit dilemma. For one, public sector banks are as it is losing deposit share to private lenders, who have amassed retail portfolio, and to small finance banks that are offering higher rates to attract customers. Secondly, interest on the government’s small savings schemes continue to be unchanged at over 8 per cent and any reduction in bank deposit rates could cause a flight of deposits.

According to Edelweiss Research, the slowdown has not constrained banks’ ability to lend, reflecting in the sustained 13 per cent credit growth. “However, this has catapulted the credit-deposit (CD) ratio to a decade high of about 78 per cent and stretched CD ratios, especially of private banks (92 per cent plus). In fact, PSBs are relatively better off with CD ratio averaging 71 per cent,” it noted.

Meanwhile, private banks will continue to fight aggressively for deposit share to maintain their credit levels, thereby creating an upward pressure on deposit rates. The past six months have seen no signs of cuts in either lending or deposit rates for private and public sector banks, indicating that RBI’s rate cut will be transmitted only gradually.

Case for a cut