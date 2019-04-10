ICICI holding up crucial information, delaying probe against Chanda Kochhar, rues ED

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday accused the ICICI Bank if delaying the probe against Chanda Kochhar. The bank has not yet shared information on details of loans forwarded to NuPower and Videocon, the investigative agency claimed. According to ED sources, the agency had sought from the ICICI Bank management certain information, including specific dates and the amount of loans sanctioned to NuPower, Essar and Videocon Group.

“The request for the information were sent back long time ago. The agency had also sent a formal request letter two weeks ago, but there has been no response yet from the bank. This is causing unnecessary delay to the probe,” an ED official told this publication. According to officials, the information is important to establish facts because different versions had arisen during the questioning.

“The agency had specifically asked for the date of meeting held with NuPower, details of the sanctioning committee, their attendance during the meeting, agenda, decisions and discussions and the exact date when the loans were sanctioned to these companies. It was just to establish the discrepancies in the statement recorded so far,” the official said.

The agency, which had separately questioned Chanda Kocchar and husband Deepak Kochhar, had said that in her preliminary statement, Chanda Kochhar had blamed other officials of ICICI Bank, who were part of the sanctioning committee.

The enforcement directorate had earlier claimed that they have evidence against Chanda Kochhar, who they have questioned several times. Despite the claims, no arrests have been made in the case. Separately, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month had recommended prosecution against companies owned by Deepak Kochhar and Videocon chairman VN Dhoot for deliberate acts of omission and concealment of facts. In its report, the ministry said it had recorded Kochhar’s statement, but it was not satisfactory.

The enforcement directorate is just probing the quid pro quo part and the money laundering trail. Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case as well, and the corporate affairs ministry is looking into irregularities related to the Company Law.