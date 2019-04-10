NCLAT directs ArcelorMittal to deposit Rs 42,000 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law and Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday directed ArcelorMittal, the winning bidder for the insolvent Essar Steel, to file an affidavit before it detailing the steps it would take to implement the approved resolution plan for revival of the insolvent company, before the next hearing scheduled on April 23. A two-member bench headed by chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhyay also asked ArcelorMittal to deposit the bid amount of Rs 42,000 crore in an escrow account either before NCLAT or the Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Noting that ArcelorMittal has not deposited the money yet despite clear orders, the appellate tribunal said the company will be forced to comply soon.

While agreeing to bring in the money, ArcelorMittal claimed that there is reluctance on part of the lenders to execute the debt assignment agreement.

“We’re ready, but money cannot be deposited without assignment of debt in favour of the company,” it said. The bench reiterated that the appellate tribunal would not “set aside” the approval granted to ArcelorMittal and that only changes with respect to the “discriminatory distribution” of money amongst creditors would be made.

It also directed both financial creditors and operational creditors to submit details on their approved claims. “Financial creditors and operational creditors are allowed to file a one-page affidavit giving details of their claims approved by the RP and its percentage,” it said. Moreover, the bench directed the Gujarat state tax department to file an affidavit over its claims.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) has also been asked to submit details over its plan to consider extra allocation for operational creditors. The CoC had earlier informed NCLAT that it has decided not to increase the share of money given to Standard Chartered.

However, as directed by the NCLT, the CoC had agreed to hike the payout to operational creditors to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 214 crore, against the outstanding Rs 4,976 crore. Financial creditors, on the other hand, would get about Rs 41,987 crore out of their total dues of Rs 49,395 crore as per the resolution plan.

Ericsson may have to pay back RCom

Swedish equipment maker Ericsson would have to refund the I576 crore, including interest, to Reliance Communications (RCom) if the insolvency proceedings against RCom are revived, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal said. Earlier, RCom was forced to pay Ericsson I550 crore dues. “If we dismiss this appeal (against the admission of bankruptcy proceedings against RCom), then you (Ericsson) will have to pay back the money. Why should you (Ericsson) take the amount and the financial creditors suffer?” asked the two-member NCLAT bench led by Justice S J Mukhopadhayay on Monday. The NCLAT bench will next hear the matter on April 30.