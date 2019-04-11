BSNL hopes to pare losses, banking on enterprise

By Express News Service

The state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is hoping to reduce its losses by concentrating on growing its enterprise business and implementing a cost-cutting plan. For 2018-19, BSNL has collected a record revenue of Rs 6,500 crore from enterprise segment which has helped the company to double its enterprise connections to 91,000.

“We have added a record number of 91,000 enterprise customers in FY19 including B2B (business-to-business) connections, that has demonstrated more than a 50 per cent growth over the last year,” BSNL chairman and managing director Anupam Shrivastava said, adding this is also the highest ever revenue that the company has collected with 91 enterprise making payment.

“On average, annual collection used to be from 50-60 enterprises,” he added.

In a highly competitive sector, the telecom giant has undertaken various steps to cut down internal expenses such as freezing employee benefits such as local travel allowance. Last fiscal, BSNL had saved Rs 2,500 crore through a similar cost-cutting exercise and is planning to repeat the same this year as well.

Despite being a loss-making unit, BSNL, however, has the lowest debt of Rs 14,000 crore among all telecom operators.

With a net worth of Rs 83,000 crore, Shrivastava believes “working on asset monetisation will help BSNL resolve most of the issues.”

Besides, the state-run company has been aggressively seeking implementation of its ambitious revival plan that includes allocation of 4G frequencies in the 2100 MHz band to compete with the likes of Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Shrivastava expects the Cabinet approval of its revival plan soon.

BSNL also has an 8 lakh km fibre network spread across the country. It also has plans to share its network with other telecom players as well as focus on its own fibre-to-the-home service.