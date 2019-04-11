Home Business

Coal India slips on production, offtake targets

CIL produced around 607 mt of coal during 2018-19, a volume increase of close to 39.5 mt against the previous year’s production of 567.37 mt.

Published: 11th April 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Despite registering a seven per cent growth in production and 4.8 per cent rise in offtake, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has fallen short of its target of 610 million tonne (mt) for FY19 marginally — by three million tonnes and two million tonnes, respectively. 

CIL produced around 607 mt of coal during 2018-19, a volume increase of close to 39.5 mt against the previous year’s production of 567.37 mt. “The growth in coal production during the referred period is almost three-fold compared to last fiscal’s growth of 2.4 per cent,” the company said.

The company’s subsidiaries — Eastern Coalfields, Northern Coalfields, Central Coalfields and Western Coalfields — have also surpassed their respective production targets for FY 2019.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp