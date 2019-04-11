Coal India slips on production, offtake targets

By Express News Service

Despite registering a seven per cent growth in production and 4.8 per cent rise in offtake, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has fallen short of its target of 610 million tonne (mt) for FY19 marginally — by three million tonnes and two million tonnes, respectively.

CIL produced around 607 mt of coal during 2018-19, a volume increase of close to 39.5 mt against the previous year’s production of 567.37 mt. “The growth in coal production during the referred period is almost three-fold compared to last fiscal’s growth of 2.4 per cent,” the company said.

The company’s subsidiaries — Eastern Coalfields, Northern Coalfields, Central Coalfields and Western Coalfields — have also surpassed their respective production targets for FY 2019.

