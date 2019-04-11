Discoms’ dues to power companies increase by 20 per cent

By Express News Service

Amid stress in the power sector, electricity distribution utilities’ (discoms) outstanding dues to power companies have increased to an estimated Rs 40,804 crore as on January 2019 — a 20 per cent jump from the year-ago. According to PRAA portal, discoms owed a total of Rs 33,848 crore to power generation companies in January 2018. The portal was launched in May 2018 to bring transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and discoms.

Typically, power producers give 60 days time to discoms to pay bills for supply of electricity, after which the outstanding amount becomes overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most of these cases.

In January this year, total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 60 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 26,052 crore against Rs 20,264 crore in the same month in 2018.

The data on the portal indicates that the outstanding, as well as overdue amount, has also increased over the preceding month. In December 2018, the total outstanding on discoms was Rs 39,400 crore while the total overdue amount was Rs 24,262 crore.

State-wise, discoms in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi account for the lion’s share of dues to power generating companies, taking a longer duration of up to 610 days to make payments, the portal showed.

Maharashtra tops the list with 610 days to make payments, followed by Rajasthan (608 days), Tamil Nadu (606 days), Madhya Pradesh (593 days), Karnataka (580 days), Uttar Pradesh (575 days) and Delhi (575 days) in that order.

Overdues of public sector thermal power companies amount to over 52 per cent of the total overdue of Rs 26,052 crore to discoms. NTPC alone has overdue amount of Rs 8,200 crore on discoms, while NHPC has Rs 1,596 crore and Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 1,131 crore. Among private generators, discoms owe the highest overdue of Rs 5,790 crore to Adani Power followed by Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd at Rs 1,805 crore and GMR at Rs 1,788 crore.

To address delayed payments by discoms, a high-level committee headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha had recommended that public finance institutions, such as REC and PFC, may discount the receivables from discoms and make an upfront payment to the generators. Against that, the PFIs would realise their dues from discoms in due course of time and charge interest for the period of delay in payment by discoms.

Overdues of States

