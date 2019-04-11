Government hits jackpot through ETFs

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

Hard-pressed to meet an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore in a year when the stock market kept see-sawing, the central government hit upon the idea of using Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in a far bigger way than before to garner the money it needed.

Besides the several tranches of ETFs, the government used the time tested strategy of using one PSU to buy up another and of PSUs buying back their own shares. Power Finance Corporation acquiring the government’s stake in REC being a prime example.

However, the main vehicles for its successful disinvestment drive this time round became the ETFs. This obviously was spurred by the fact that offers of equity by PSUs in the open market were not exceptionally popular with retail investors, banks and financial institutions which usually bought up such issues.

Out of the total disinvestment earnings of Rs 85,000 crore, some Rs 45,000 crore were collected through sales to ETFs. In fact, about Rs 17,000 crore was raised through one single tranche — the biggest-ever fundraising from an ETF domestically — in November 2018.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), the arm of the government that looks after disinvestment of public sector companies has launched two equity ETFs — CPSE ETF and Bharat 22 — in 2014 and 2017, respectively. CPSE ETF is managed by Reliance Mutual Fund while Bharat 22 is managed by ICICI Prudential.

Ever since, the contribution of ETFs has been steadily increasing. However this year-round that contribution has surpassed all previous records. After three tranches were successfully launched in the financial year 2018-19, the CPSE ETF managed to rake in a total of Rs 26,350 crore in all. A second ETF - Bharat 22 ETF – also helped the government raise Rs. 18,729 crore in two tranches in FY19. A total of Rs 45,079 crore.

“The Public Sector ETFs have in come in handy for the Government to meet their disinvestment targets,” said Amit Mukherjee, independent merchant bankers specializing in East Asian Funds.

Interestingly, the ETFs have proven successful despite the paradox of low returns from them. For instance, five-year returns on the CPSE ETF stand at just 5.88% in March 2019. The CPSE ETF has 11 public sector companies, but just four companies — Oil and Natural Gas Corp. of India Ltd (ONGC), NTPC Ltd, Coal India Ltd and India Oil Ltd—make up as much as 77 per cent of the ETF.

Officials said for the future, finance ministry is mulling launching an exchange-traded fund consisting of PSU bank stocks in the next fiscal in addition to the two existing ETFs, which have seen huge investor demand.

“You should not see ETF as an individual share. In an ETF, we bring all the shares together to reduce the systemic risk,” Dipam secretary Atanu Chakraborty said recently, adding the department is looking at the possibility of forming basket of shares from the same sector.

Other than ETFs

The government also brokered the transfer of its controlling stake in REC to PFC to raise I14,500 crore. Also, it could list five firms on the exchanges — MSTC Ltd, RITES, Ircon Inter-national, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and MIDHANI — through initial public offers, raising a total of about I2,000 crore during the year. Among the other large stake sales, the government raised a total of I5,218 crore through the offer for sale of three per cent of its equity in Coal India.