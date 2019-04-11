Home Business

Naresh Goyal may submit bids for stake in Jet Airways 

SBI Caps has the mandate for Jet Airways' sale on behalf of the SBI-led consortium of domestic lenders to the debt-ridden private carrier.

Published: 11th April 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Naresh Goyal

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal is likely to submit initial bids for stake in the airline on Thursday, sources said.

SBI Caps, which invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for stake sale in Jet Airways on April 8, has already extended the date for submission of bids to April 12 from April 10 earlier.

SBI Caps has the mandate for Jet Airways' sale on behalf of the SBI-led consortium of domestic lenders to the debt-ridden private carrier.

It has put between 31 per cent and up to 75 per cent in the airline for investors.

"Naresh Goyal is expected to submit initial bids for Jet Airways sale today (Thursday)," a source close to Goyal said.

The bidding norms allow Goyal to participate in the sale process. Goyal's response on the issue was awaited. SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar last month said, "It could be financial investor, it could be airline including Naresh Goyal himself or Etihad.

Nobody is barred from bidding or taking over the airline as per the rule.

" Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, and his wife Anita Goyal last month stepped down from the board of the ailing airline, ceding majority control to the consortium, following reduction in their stake as per the resolution plan formulated by the lenders.

The airline currently owes Rs 8,000 crore to lenders, led by the SBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naresh Goyal Jet Airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp