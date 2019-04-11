Home Business

No takers yet for crisis-hit Jet Airways, last date for bids extended

Published: 11th April 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircrafts. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With no potential buyer in sight for Jet Airways, the troubled airline’s lenders led by State Bank of India on Wednesday extended the deadline for submitting initial bids to Friday. 

The deadline was to end on Wednesday.

The move comes on a day when a Jet Air plane was seized at the Amsterdam airport by a European cargo services provider over non-payment of dues. 

On Wednesday, the IOC  also stopped fuel supply to Jet for the third time in a week, over unpaid dues. The airline is reportedly getting oil from Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum on a cash-and-carry basis.

Besides payments to aircraft lessors, the airline is struggling to pay loan instalments and even salaries to pilots on time, who have now threatened to take legal action against Jet. 

According to SBI Capital Markets, which is advising the lenders to find new investors for the carrier, qualified bidders should submit their respective binding bids by April 30.

If Jet doesn’t get bidders, it will become the second homegrown carrier after Air India to have no takers. 

