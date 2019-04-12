Home Business

Axiata Group 'renounces' share entitlement in Vodafone Idea rights issue: Sources

While the Malaysian group will stay invested in the telecom major, the renouncement of entitlement will expand the shareholder base of Vodafone Idea.

Published: 12th April 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

The Vodafone-Idea merger approved (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Malaysia-based Axiata Group has "renounced" its right to entitlement of Vodafone Idea shares under the Rs 25,000-crore rights issue, sources said.

Axiata Group, which held 8.1 per cent (valued at Rs 3,771 crore) stake in the telecom major, was entitled to receive 87 equity shares for every 38 shares held by eligible shareholders of the company on the record date, April 2, 2019.

"Malaysia's Axiata Group this morning (Friday) renounced its shares entitlement in Vodafone Idea rights issue to large international and domestic entities," sources aware of the development told PTI.

While the Malaysian group will stay invested in the telecom major, the renouncement of entitlement will expand the shareholder base of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue opened on April 10 at a price of Rs 12.50 per equity share.

Promoter shareholders -- Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group -- have reiterated to the board that they intend to contribute up to Rs 11,000 crore and up to Rs 7,250 crore, respectively, amounting to a total of Rs 18,250 crore, as part of the rights issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaysia Axiata Group Vodafone Idea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp