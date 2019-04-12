Breaking news, live TV, blogs... Reliance enters online news business with JioNews app 

Home Business

JioNews would consolidate JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper with the additional offering of Live TV and videos, and all existing users of these apps will automatically be migrated to JioNews.

Published: 12th April 2019

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio .(Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Reliance Jio has launched a digital platform, JioNews, a multilingual news aggregator that will be available through both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. This will be mobile as well as a web-based service (www.jionews.com), the company said in a release.

 

 

 

 

 

Launching strategically at a time when the nation is hooked to election news, IPL matches and with forthcoming Cricket World Cup, the JioNews app will bring breaking news, live TV, magazines, newspaper under one platform.

“Users will get the latest news on the move on JioNews… JioNews is the millennial way to stay ahead,” the company statement said.

JioNews would consolidate JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper with the additional offering of Live TV and videos, and all existing users of these apps will automatically be migrated to JioNews. Jio users will have premium access to all the features, and non-Jio users will get free access for a trial period. “With an integrated AI & ML technology, JioNews scans thousands of news sources and brings only the most relevant of the content to its users to consume,” the release said.

Jio had total subscriber base of around 29 crore by the end of January and is market leader in broadband with 28.94 crore broadband subscribers. For the third quarter of the financial year ended December, Jio said, the average data consumption per user per month was 10.8 GB with video consumption driving most usage, increasing  to 460 crore hours per month.

