Infosys Q4 profit grows to Rs 4,078 crore on revenue of Rs 21,539 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beating the street expectations, India’s second largest IT exporter Infosys on Friday announced a strong quarterly financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The IT bellwether posted a 10.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit for the fourth quarter, which stood at Rs 4,078 crore. The company’s net profit for Q$FY18 was at Rs 3,690 crore.

Infosys’ revenue for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 21, 539 crore, a growth of 19.1 per cent over the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenue for the full financial year 2018-19 stood at Rs 82,675 crore, registering a growth of 17.2 per cent YoY, while the net profit for FY19 was Rs 15, 410 crore against Rs 16,029 crore during FY18.

“We have completed the first year of our transformation journey with strong results on multiple dimensions including revenue growth, performance of our digital portfolio, large-deal wins, and client metrics. This is a reflection of our increased client relevance stemming from our focus on digital, positioning and longstanding client relationships,” said Salil Parekh, MD & CEO, Infosys.

For the new fiscal that started on April 1, the company said it expects its revenue to be in the range of 7.5-9.5 per cent in constant currency. The operating margin guidance would be in the range of 21-23 per cent, it said.During Q4FY19, the digital revenues grew 41.1 per cent to $1,035 million, which is equal to 33.8 per cent of the total revenue. Infosys has announced a final dividend of Rs 10.50 per share.

For Infosys, retaining the talent continues to be a worry. The company, which had initiated various employee benefits activities and perks, still witnessed higher attrition of close to 20 per cent during the quarter. Infosys said it will continue with various employee engagement activities to bring down attrition