Jet Airways halts long-haul flights to West till Friday

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Jet Airways’ long-haul international flights to the West have all been suspended till Friday morning. Some of its short-haul foreign flights too have been curtailed as crisis deepened.

“Long haul flights from India to London, Paris and Amsterdam have been suspended till tomorrow morning,” said a Jet spokesperson. He, however, denied there are any moves to shut down Jet’s international operations and said flights from the West are coming in.

Jet has also suspended some of its shorter-haul international flights.

“@jetairways (9W) has suspended its services to and from Singapore until further notice. Passengers are advised to contact their booking agent or the airline directly (info@jetairways.com) for available options,” Singapore’s Changi airport tweeted.

Left with only 14 planes flying on Thursday, Jet Airways’ ability to operate on international routes itself is likely to be reviewed by the government. It is learnt that the aviation watchdog, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), will soon give a report on the airline’s present condition to the government.

“We have sought for all the details from Jet. The DGCA has asked for the details. After we get those details, we will see to it (Jet’s eligibility to run international operations),” aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola told agencies. The present norms say that an airline must have at least 20 planes fly overseas.

Jet on Thursday stated that it has grounded an additional 10 aircraft due to non-payment of dues outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements. Last week, it had 26 operational planes.

“The company is making all efforts to minimise disruption to its network due to the above and is proactively informing and re-accommodating its affected guests. The company also continues to provide required and periodic updates to the DGCA in this regard,” Jet Airways said in a statement.The airline, however, announced cancellation of several flights, including those connecting to Guwahati. It also suspended its Singapore operations on Thursday, a day after nearly 200 passengers who booked a Jet flight were left stranded in Amsterdam after the service provider seized the aircraft that was supposed to fly them to Mumbai.

Currently under the management control of the SBI-led consortium of lenders, Jet has been struggling to carry out operations as most of its fleet is grounded. The airline is burdened by a debt of over Rs 8,000 crore. It used to operate a fleet of 119 planes at its peak.

Meanwhile, Jet promoter Naresh Goyal has pledged 26 per cent stake in the company with Punjab National Bank (PNB) on April 4, according to a regulatory filing with stock exchanges. The filing showed that 50.99 per cent or 5.79 crore shares held by Goyal were released on the same day, which were held by the bank under “non-disposal undertaking” as security for the airline’s borrowing only to be “pledged”. The pledged shares will be a security for existing or new borrowings of Jet Airways.

The PNB has been among the lenders who have been extending fresh working capital outlays after the airline defaulted on payments and lenders initiated a resolution plan. Goyal and his wife Anita had quit the board, but Goyal had offered his shares as a guarantee for fresh loans to Jet. While lenders have invited EoIs from new buyers, they have also left the window open for Goyal to bid again in case he gathers cash or ties up with other investors.