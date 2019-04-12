Home Business

Lupin launches testosterone gel, gains two per cent in US

On Thursday Lupin had said that it has received the nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its testosterone gel.

Published: 12th April 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Drug firm Lupin Friday announced the launch of testosterone gel, used for treating low or no testosterone in men due to certain medical conditions, in the US market.

Lupin's testosterone gel, 1.62 per cent (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), is the generic equivalent of AbbVie Inc's AndroGel, 1.62 per cent, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Lupin said AndroGel had annual sales of around USD 893 million in the US market.

Shares of Lupin were trading 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 825.55 apiece on BSE.

