PSBs’ dividend payout falls way short of target

Published: 12th April 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government, whose fiscal maths is already under pressure, has received only Rs 300 crore so far as dividend from India’s Public Sector Banks (PSBs), way below the target fixed by it for the just concluded financial year (FY) 2018-19.

“For the last fiscal year (FY19) the government had already set a low target for dividend payout from the PSBs. Still, the collection is far below the estimated target. The Centre has received only dividend worth Rs 300 crore so far from the PSBs,” a senior finance ministry official told this publication.

The official claimed that the government had estimated the PSBs to contribute Rs 6,140 crore in FY19.The low collection from the PSBs is attributed to low profitability and higher provisioning for stressed loans.“Even though the ministry managed to pull many banks out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) through continuous capital support, the banks have not completely recovered and are weak on capital ratios. So, there is pressure to maintain free reserves, which had turned negative in last few quarters. This has resulted in low dividend payouts,” the official said.

With the financial health of banks deteriorating over the last three years, dividend payouts by PSBs have fallen continuously since FY15, during which the banks had paid the government Rs 6,940 crore.In FY16, it further reduced to Rs 2,347 crore, just one-third of the amount in FY15; SBI alone contributed Rs 2018 crore. The payout saw some improvement in FY17, where four PSBs led by SBI contributed Rs 2,879 crore in dividend.

However, in FY18, the situation became worse as out of 21 PSBs, only two lenders — Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank — could manage to pay dividends totalling Rs 444 crore to the government. It is expected that the performance of the banks will improve this financial year, with more PSBs being out of the PCA and reporting profit.

“PSBs are expected to report net profits of Rs 23,000-37,000 crore during FY20, after four consecutive years of losses, even though the overall profitability will remain weak with Return on Net Worth of 4-6.3 per cent,” rating agency ICRA had said in a note.

