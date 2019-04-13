Core inflation eases by 30 basis points, but continues to be elevated at 5.26 per cent in March

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With core inflation easing its grip yet again in March 2019, it appears that it is converging towards headline inflation. Core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, remained elevated at over 5.5 per cent all through 2018, and in stark contrast to retail inflation, which has been registering 2-3 per cent price rise for over two quarters now.

In March 2019, core inflation moderated by over 30 basis points to settle at around 5 per cent, leaving room for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to pencil in policy rate cuts, should it continue its downward slide. Last week, the RBI reduced key benchmark policy rates but refused to set the rhythm for a rate-easing cycle, citing elevated risks to food and fuel prices, besides others.

The behaviour of core inflation in the coming months will be critical for monetary policy making and any stubbornness could upset borrowers. Monetary policy operates with a lag of at least two-three quarters, and if core inflation continues to be elevated, banks, which are yet to transmit RBI’s 50 basis point reduction in entirety, may freeze and hike rates instead.

“Core inflation has eased 30 basis points over the month and that is a positive. We do expect core inflation to ease more over April-June towards 4.5 per cent, but continue to see key risks in food inflation,” said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist, ICICI Securities.

Core-core inflation (excluding food, energy and transport & communication), a proxy for demand, fell to a five-quarter low, and continues to be elevated at 5.26 per cent during the March quarter. “Quarterly trend of core-core inflation in FY19 mirrors the declining quarterly GDP growth trend, which declined to 6.6 per cent in Q3 from 8 per cent in Q1.

Going forward in FY20, retail inflation is likely to remain benign till Q3FY20 and may breach 4 per cent mark in Q4FY20,” said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings. Headline inflation during the March quarter stood at 2.47 per cent as against the RBI’s revised estimate of 2.4 per cent.

