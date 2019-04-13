Home Business

IL&FS case: Former MD and CEO Ramesh Bawa arrested

The arrest comes two days after the Supreme Court refused to grant Ramesh Bawa protection from apprehension.

Published: 13th April 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former IL&FS Financial Services MD and CEO Ramesh Bawa

Former IL&FS Financial Services MD and CEO Ramesh Bawa (Photo | Ilfsindia.com)

By Express News Service

Former IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) MD and CEO Ramesh Bawa was arrested by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on late Friday night in New Delhi. The arrest comes two days after the Supreme Court refused to grant him protection from apprehension.

The arrest comes as part of SFIO's investigation into IL&FS and its group companies. Earlier this month, the investigation arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), had arrested Hari Sankaran, the former vice chairman of IL&FS in a similar case.

Bawa had resigned, without citing any reasons, from his post September last year, along with four other independent directors who had resigned from the board. Bawa held under Section 447 of the Companies Act that enables the SFIO to make an arrest for committing fraud. Last year in September, IL&FS, the country’s leading infrastructure finance company and its group companies defaulted on payments to lenders which eventually triggered panic in the markets.

It severely impacted the health of Non-Banking Financial Companies and Assets management Companies as they had significant exposure to the default entities. The crises deepened to such an extent that parallels were drawn with the collapse of Lehman Brothers which triggered the global financial crisis in September 2008.

Recently, the government appointed IL&FS board had said that IFIN has a total exposure of Rs 18,800 crore, out of which Rs 10,700 crore is to external agencies while the remainder is with group companies.

The board which is headed by top banker Uday Kotak also said that IFIN has seen its share of bad loans shoot up to 90 per cent as of December 2018 from 5 per cent in March 2018.  The Kotak-led management has put several of IL&FS group companies and assets up for sale to raise funds to pay off creditors. IL&FS has a total debt of around Rs 91,000 crore.

Sankaran was arrested on grounds of abusing his powers through his fraudulent conduct and granting loans to entities that were not creditworthy or have been declared non-performing assets (NPAs), thereby causing massive loss to the company and its creditors.

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the alleged irregularities in IFIN. The ED in February had registered a money laundering case against ILFS Rail Ltd, ILF Transportation Networks Ltd, Ravi Parthasarathy, former chairman and managing director of IL&FS and Hari Sankaran and Ramesh Bawa.

