PMO holds meet over jet cancellations

 Jet Airways’ fleet is believed to have come down to single digits on Friday; crisis leads to a steep rise in airfares

Published: 13th April 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 10:27 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) called a meeting of civil aviation officials to discuss the difficult situation arising from cancellation of Jet Airways flights. The troubled airline on Friday extended the suspension of its international operations till next Monday and cancelled a large number of domestic flights.

According to sources in the PMO, the immediate trigger for the meeting was the sudden cancellation of flights and steep rise in airfares. Jet’s fleet is believed to have come down to single digits on Friday.
“The meeting discussed three things: the exact status of flights, the issue of refunds to passengers and the inconvenience to passengers. The PMO also asked about the operational cost and the status of funding by the bankers,” a PMO official told this publication.

Sources said that aviation watchdog Director General of Civil Aviation informed that the airline has funds to serve only till April 15. “There will be a meeting on Monday with the lenders for infusion of funds,” the official added.After Jet cancelled several international flights without prior information, passengers stranded at airports had taken to social media to express their anger. Taking note, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked the aviation secretary PS Kharola to review issues concerning the airline.

“Directed Secretary to review issues related to #JetAirways. Asked him to take necessary steps to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety,” Prabhu tweeted on Friday morning. The cancellations also led to airfares soar by 20-30 per cent and there were problems related to refunds. Kharola said that Jet will fly six-seven aircraft on both days this weekend on domestic routes. 

Separately, a large number of Jet employees in uniform staged a protest over unpaid salaries in Mumbai and Delhi airports. Meanwhile, sources said late on Friday night that the CoC was examining the bids received. 

