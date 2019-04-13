SC rejects Vedanta plea that seeks speedy hearing by HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after Vedanta moved the Supreme Court seeking access to its closed copper smelter plant in Tuticorin for repair and maintenance works, the top court on Friday dismissed its plea as “frivolous litigation”.

“We are not here to control the high court,” the SC said. On April 11, Vedanta had said that “inordinate delays” by the high court in hearing the case cost the company a loss of Rs 5 crore daily. Lack of maintenance of assets has resulted in a loss of over Rs 100 crore to it, it said.

The Tuticorin plant was ordered to be shut after 13 people, protesting against alleged pollution caused due to the plant, died in police firing in May last year. Vedanta has, however, denied the allegations that its plant caused any pollution. Separately, mining major Vedanta Resources on Friday said it has raised $1 billion via bonds and will use the proceeds to repay debt.