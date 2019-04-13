Home Business

SC rejects Vedanta plea that seeks speedy hearing by HC

The Tuticorin plant was ordered to be shut after 13 people, protesting against alleged pollution caused due to the plant, died in police firing in May last year.

Published: 13th April 2019 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after Vedanta moved the Supreme Court seeking access to its closed copper smelter plant in Tuticorin for repair and maintenance works, the top court on Friday dismissed its plea as “frivolous litigation”.

“We are not here to control the high court,” the SC said. On April 11, Vedanta had said that “inordinate delays” by the high court in hearing the case cost the company a loss of Rs 5 crore daily. Lack of maintenance of assets has resulted in a loss of over Rs 100 crore to it, it said. 

The Tuticorin plant was ordered to be shut after 13 people, protesting against alleged pollution caused due to the plant, died in police firing in May last year. Vedanta has, however, denied the allegations that its plant caused any pollution. Separately, mining major Vedanta Resources on Friday said it has raised $1 billion via bonds and will use the proceeds to repay debt. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vedanta Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp